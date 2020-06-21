Virat Kohli might have lost his father when he was still young, but his father Mr. Prem Kohli has had a profound impact on him. On Father’s Day, the Indian cricket captain took to social media and posted a snap with his father and also wrote a heartfelt post. Where he said that one should be grateful for the love of your father. Fathers have been one of the most important people of the children’s lives. They surely are the ones who make the utmost amount of sacrifices for the kids and no amount of thanksgiving can suffice the hard work put in by the fathers. Virat Kohli Recalls Incident When His Late Father Refused to Bribe for State Selection and Taught Him Invaluable Lesson.

To celebrate this spirit of fathers all around the country, every third Sunday of June is considered to be Father’s Day. Many celebrities including Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar also posted a heartfelt message for their respective fathers. Now even Virat Kohli posted a heartfelt post along with the throwback picture. In the snap, we see Virat Kohli as a kid staring at something with his father sitting a couple of meters away from him besides a waterbody.

Not very long ago did the Indian cricket captain spoke about how his father taught him to play on his talent and refused to bribe a selector for making a place in the team. Kohli on many occasions had spoken about how close was he close to his father.

