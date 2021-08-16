The Indian team had a poor start to the second innings on day 4 of the match between India and England at the Lord's Cricket Ground and the bad outing continued furthermore. All eyes were on the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his disastrous outing with the bat continued even on day 4. The Indian captain got dismissed on the score of 20 runs and after making his way back to the pavilion, Kohli was unable to hide his frustration. He was seen throwing a towel in frustration. It was Sam Surran who got the wicket of Virat Kohli. Stuart Broad Slams Virat Kohli for Attacking James Anderson During IND vs ENG 2ND Test 2021, Posts a Tweet on Social Media (Read Tweet).

Curran bowled outside off which got edged and taken by Jos Buttler. This is the second time in series that Kohli has got out on this kind of delivery. Talking about the Indian innings, openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma made way to the pavilion on the score of 5 and 21 respectively. Cheteshwar Pujara tried doing his bit a contributed with 45 runs did not get enough support from the other end. Ajinkya Rahane on the other hand, scored 61 runs and became the highest contributor of the second innings. At stumps, we had Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma who was batting for India.

Now, let's have a look at Kohli's video below:

Talking about the English bowlers, Mark Wood scalped three wickets Moeen Ali got a couple of them. Sam Curran took one wicket. Wood removed Indian openers and Cheteshwar Pujara.

