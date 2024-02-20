Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a baby boy. The popular couple made this announcement with a post on social media. "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February we welcomed our baby boy Akaay," their post read. There have been rumours doing the rounds of Kohli and Anushka welcoming a second child. Kohli has been out of action since the South Africa tour and had made himself unavailable for the Test series against England.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Blessed With Baby Boy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)