Virat Kohli bid adieu to India's T20I captaincy with a win over Namibia in a T20 World Cup 2021 match at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday, November 8. While it was not the ending he would have liked as India did not qualify for the semifinals of the showpiece event, one can definitely not deny the fact that the Men in Blue did have a very productive time with Kohli at the helm of affairs in T20Is. From taking over the side in 2017 to leading India in victories overseas amongst other memorable moments, Kohli has indeed left a mark in his T20I captaincy career, something that his successor can follow and take the side to greater heights.

In this article, we shall take a look at some numbers achieved by the 33-year old as captain of the national side in the shortest format of the game.

1) Second after MS Dhoni in terms of most victories as India's T20I captain

Virat Kohli captained India in a total of 50 matches where he won 32, which is second to MS Dhoni's tally of 42 wins. India lost a total number of 16 matches, with two no results. He is fourth on the list of most successful T2OI skippers with Eoin Morgan, Asghar Afghan and Dhoni above him. Kohli is also the seventh captain to have led a T20I side in 50 or more games. Ravi Shastri Marks End of Reign As India’s Head Coach With Motivational Speech in Dressing Room After IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2021 Clash (Watch Video)

2) Overseas wins

Kohli has registered T20I wins in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) becoming the first Indian captain to do so. Since 2019, India have not been defeated in a bilateral series where Kohli has led the team. India registered a thumping 5-0 win over New Zealand and 2-1 victory over Australia in 2020. They also beat England and South Africa in 2018. The 5-0 win over New Zealand in 2020 was the first time that an Indian captain won a series in that country. #ThankYouViratKohli Trends on Twitter After 33-Year Old’s Final Game As T20I Captain, See What Netizens Had To Say After India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Game (Check Posts)

3) Second most runs as T20I captain

Needless to say, Kohli impresses on most occasions with the bat and this record will prove he has done a fairly good job when it comes to wielding the willow and scoring runs to set an example. In a total of 50 matches, Kohli scored 1570 runs, second only to Australian skipper Aaron Finch, who has 1719 runs so far. He also has the best batting average (47.6) as captain (minimum 500 runs)

4) Best personal T20I score while captaining India

Virat Kohli registered his best-ever T20I score (94* runs off 50 balls) as captain of the side. This came during a match against West Indies in 2019.

5) India's best winning streak in T20Is

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India achieved the record of its best winning streak in T20Is--10 matches, from December 2019 to December 2020.

Also, this might be unique but Kohli's first T20 World Cup campaign as captain was also his last, with him declaring before that he would relinquish leadership in the shortest format to focus more on his contribution to the side. Kohli has indeed given loads of memories for fans to cherish and while this T20 World Cup 2021 campaign would remain as a spot in a glittering T20I captaincy career, he would always go down as one of India's finest captains in the shortest version of the game.

