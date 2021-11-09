Ravi Shastri signed off from the role of India's head coach after India beat Namibia in the T20I World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Monday, November 8. India did not have a good tournament, having missed out on a spot in the semifinals but they won three matches on the trot to end the campaign on a high. In the video, he is heard saying, "You guys as a team have over exceeded my expectations."

Watch the Video Here:

Must Watch: A stirring speech to sign off as the #TeamIndia Head Coach 👏 👏 Here's a snippet from @RaviShastriOfc's team address in the dressing room, reflecting on the team's journey in the last few years. 👍 👍 #T20WorldCup #INDvNAM Watch 🎥 🔽https://t.co/x05bg0dLKH pic.twitter.com/IlUIVxg6wp — BCCI (@BCCI) November 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)