Virender Sehwag’s Lesson on Social Distancing Using Song From 1952 Movie ‘Saqi’ Is Just Unmissable (Watch Video)

Virender Sehwag (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Like the sharp shots that raged out of his cricket bat, Virender Sehwag has wit in real life. The former Indian opening batsman, who has won twitter over and over again with his witty and comic-timing, added another to his list of catching fans by surprise through his social media posts. With government agencies and authorities asking people to practise and mention social distancing due to the global coronavirus outbreak, Sehwag decided to lend out a helping hand and give his fans a lesson on how to mention social distancing. And like most of his tweets, Sehwag’s post set twitter rolling and fans soon responded to the former Indian cricketer with funny jokes and memes. Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya Share Fun Activity on Instagram, KL Rahul Reminds Them to Wash Hands Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

The devastating opening batsmen, who terrorised bowlers with his shot-making and ability to find the fence from any position, decided to wind back the movie rolls and dig out a video clip from a 1952 film ‘Saqi’ to teach his fans how to maintain social distancing. Sehwag’s lesson like his batting was as usual entertaining. The 41-year-old posted a short video clip from the movie in which Madhubala (Mumtaz Begum) can be seen dancing to the song “Kijiye Nazara Door Door Se.” Coronavirus Outbreak: Ajinkya Rahane Asks People to ‘Stay Strong’ Refrain From ‘Stepping Out of House’ in Video Message to Create Awareness.

Virender Sehwag Gives Lesson on Social Distancing

Apt In times like these. Door se #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/DbJ4akxRfe — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 18, 2020

The song, unintentionally, tells the netizens everything they must practise to maintain social distancing. From maintaining distance to avoiding touching others, Sehwag through the song delivers his message to the fans in his unique way. Netizens soon responded to the fastest triple centurion in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, Sehwag recently participated in the Road Safety World Series and played for India Legends in the tournament, which was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. Sehwag opened alongside his former India opening partner Sachin Tendulkar and rolled back the years with the former even hitting a match-winning 40 against West Indies.