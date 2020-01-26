VVS Laxman Impressed with KL Rahul's Versatility Against New Zealand in 2nd T20I

VVS Laxman (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, January 26: India opener K.L. Rahul once again starred with the bat as his unbeaten 57 guided India to comfortable seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second tie of the T20I series and former cricketer VVS Laxman took no time to acknowledge the Karnataka batter's effort.

As soon as the Men in Blue won the match, Laxman took to Twitter and said he was impressed with Rahul's versatility. Rahul, who had earlier scored 56 in the first T20I at the same venue, has also been doing good work behind the stumps. Martin Guptill Calls Yuzvendra Chahal 'Ga**u' On Air Following India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2020 in Auckland, Watch Viral Video.

"Over 300 runs for KL Rahul in his last 5 T20 innings. Very impressed with the versatility that he has shown and adapted to different positions and roles. Great support from Shreyas Iyer," Laxman tweeted.

Over 300 runs for KL Rahul in his last 5 T20 innings. Very impressed with the versatility that he has shown and adapted to different positions and roles. Great support from Shreyas Iyer. But this win was set up bey the bowlers who did not let NZ bataman to get away #IndvsNZ pic.twitter.com/uHTMc0XSKa — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 26, 2020

"But this win was set up by the bowlers who did not let NZ bataman to get away #IndvsNZ," he added.

Chasing a modest 136, the Indians were jolted early with Tim Southee (2/20) removing Rohit Sharma (8) and Virat Kohli (11) early. However, Rahul and Shreyas, who contributed with 44 runs off 33 balls, ensured the visitors cross the line with ease. India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2020 Stat Highlights: IND Register Consecutive Victories Against Kiwis for First Time in T20I History.

Rahul's knock, which came off 50 balls, smashed three boundaries and couple of sixes.