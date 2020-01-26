India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2020 Stat Highlights: IND Register Consecutive Victories Against Kiwis for First Time in T20I History; Beat Blackcaps by 7 Wickets

KL Rahul (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Riding on an improved bowling performance and impressive batting display, India defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20I of the series and gained a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Chasing a mediocre total of 133 runs, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer paced their innings to perfection and put a stamp on India’s victory. The former went on to score his second consecutive half-century of the series and has almost cemented his place in the T20I side as an opener. Many records were made in the encounter and you scroll down to check all of them. New Zealand Vs India, Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I Match.

Earlier in the match, Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first at the Eden Park in Auckland. The Indian did their homework from the first clash and presented an improved bowling performance. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers by taking two wickets while Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur got one wicket apiece. In reply, India lost the veteran pair of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for low scores but the young guns of the side held on to their nerves and clinched the encounter. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of the match.

# This is the first time that India have defeated New Zealand in two consecutive T20I matches.

# Ish Sodhi became the fourth New Zealand bowler to scalp 50 wickets in T20 Internationals.

# Martin Guptill and Colin Munro became the seventh pair to accumulate 1000 T20I runs.

# Virat Kohli took his 40th catch in T20Is, second-most for an Indian in the format.

The third match of the five-match of the series will be played on January 29 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Already leading the series 2-0, a win in the next clash will seal the deal for the visiting side. While the third T20I will be a do-or-die encounter Kane Williamson and they must make a thumping comeback in order to stay alive in the series.