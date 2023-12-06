West Indies take on England in the second One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series. The home side leads the series 1-0 after having won the first match by four wickets. West Indies chased down the target of 326 runs after captain Shai Hope’s match-winning unbeaten 109 off 83 balls. Apart from him, Alick Athanaze and Romario Shepherd contributed with 66 and 48 respectively. West Indies, meanwhile, will be looking to double the lead and seal the series in this fixture. Shai Hope Reveals Conversation With MS Dhoni After Scoring Century in West Indies’ Four-Wicket Victory Over England in 1st ODI 2023.

England, on the other hand, will be aiming to draw level in the series. While batsmen did a fine job in the opening game, bowlers were under the pump. Harry Brook was the star with the bat for England as he scored 71 off just 72 balls while Zak Crawley made 48. For West Indies, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas and Shepherd picked two wickets apiece. After an ordinary performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, England further struggled in the series opener. The Jos Buttler-led side will be itching to put up a winning performance. Sam Curran Bats With Sunglasses on During West Indies vs England 1st ODI 2023, Video Goes Viral!

When is West Indies vs England 2nd ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

West Indies will take on England in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on December 6, Wednesday. The WI vs ENG match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda and it starts at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of WI vs ENG 2nd ODI 2023?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the West Indies vs England 2nd ODI 2023 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans will be unable to watch the action of the WI vs ENG 2nd ODI on their TV sets. For live streaming details, scroll below.

How to Watch Online Live Streaming of WI vs ENG 2nd ODI 2023?

The West Indies vs England ODI series is available for live streaming. FanCode is the official streaming partner of the series and the WI vs ENG 2nd ODI 2023 live streaming will be available on the app as well as the website. England are once again on the back foot having lost the series opener. West Indies meanwhile will have the momentum and a win will take them to the series victory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2023 07:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).