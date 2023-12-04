Sam Curran did something which is a bit unseen in cricket. The England all-rounder turned up with sunglasses as he came out to bat during the West Indies vs England 1st ODI 2023 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda. The video of Curran batting with the sunglasses on during the match has gone viral on social media. Interestingly, this is not the first time a batsman has done this. Earlier, West Indies legends Brian Lara and Chris Gayle also batted with sunglasses on. West Indies beat England by four wickets in the 1st ODI to take a series lead. Shai Hope Joins Sir Vivian Richards and Virat Kohli in Elite List As West Indies Defeat England by Four Wickets in 1st ODI, Lead Series 1–0.

Watch Video:

Sam Curran batting with sunglasses. In 90's we saw Brian Lara and specially Jack Russell do it. Do you guys remember any other cricketer who had glasses on while batting? pic.twitter.com/KcgpaDP4xE — Anirudh Kalra (@CricketKalra) December 3, 2023

