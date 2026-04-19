Following a much-needed victory against the Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on Sunday, 19 April 2026, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are now preparing for a week-long break before their next encounter. Under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, the two-time champions finally ended a five-match losing streak, providing a significant boost to their campaign as the tournament approaches its critical middle phase. KKR Funny Memes Go Viral As Ajinkya Rahane-Led Side Registers First Win of IPL 2026.

When is KKR's Next IPL 2026 Match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders will return to action on Sunday, 26 April 2026, to face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). This away fixture will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The match is scheduled for a 7:30 PM IST start. This will be the 38th match of the IPL 2026 season and represents a vital opportunity for KKR to build on their newfound momentum. You can follow the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard.

Recent Form and Momentum

KKR’s recent four-wicket win over Rajasthan was a turning point for the franchise. Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was the standout performer, earning the Player of the Match award for his clinical bowling. Rinku Singh also showed glimpses of his best form, anchoring a chase that went down to the penultimate delivery.

Prior to today’s win, KKR had struggled with consistency, particularly in their middle-order batting. The upcoming break will allow the coaching staff and players to recalibrate ahead of a series of challenging away games in late April and early May. Dhruv Jurel Pulls Off Acrobatic Stumping During KKR vs RR IPL 2026 Match, Sachin Tendulkar Praises the Wicket-Keeper (Watch Video).

Upcoming Road Trip

After their clash in Lucknow, KKR will continue their journey away from home. Their subsequent fixtures include a visit to Hyderabad to face the Sunrisers on 3 May, followed by a trip to Delhi on 8 May. The team will not return to their home ground, Eden Gardens, until 16 May, when they host the Gujarat Titans.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IPL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).