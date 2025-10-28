Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The two-match Test series ended in a 1-1 tie. Now, it's time for the two sides, Pakistan and South Africa, to get involved in a three-match T20I series. The first of the three-match series of the PAK vs SA T20I will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the same venue where the Proteas won the 2nd Test in style, and managed to end the series on a draw. Pakistan vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st T20I 2025 and Who Will Win PAK vs SA T20I?.

Hosts Pakistan have Salman Ali Agha as their skipper for this bilateral, while visitors South Africa will be led by Donovan Ferreira. Ahead of the PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025, Pakistan last played in T20Is in September, in the Asia Cup 2025, where they ended as runners-up after being beaten by India in the final. The Proteas played their last T20I on October 11, against Namibia, where they dealt with a shocking defeat. Otherwise, South Africa had a 1-1 draw in the series prior in a three-match 20-20 meet against England.

PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025 Match Details

Match Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025 Date Tuesday, October 28, 2025 Time 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Streaming or Telecast in India

When is Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 1st T20I is set to be played on Tuesday, October 28. The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi will host the PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025, and it will start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India won't be able to watch PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For PAK vs SA 1st T20I online viewing options, read below. PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025, Rawalpindi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket Match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025?

Just like the PAK vs SA live telecast, there would be no PAK vs SA live streaming available as well. Fans in India thus will not be able to watch PAK vs SA live streaming on any platform. However, fans can still follow PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025 live score updates on the South Africa cricket team's official social media handle. South Africa have the momentum after winning the PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025. Also, they have a better squad, so the Proteas might dominate this one.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2025 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).