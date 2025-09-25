Why wasn't Rishabh Pant picked in Team India's squad for the West Indies Test series? This might be a question that arises in the minds of fans after the wicketkeeper-batsman's name was nowhere to be found in the list of India National Cricket Team players to take on the West Indies in a two-match Test series that starts on October 2. Rishabh Pant has been one of India's better batters in the longest format of the game in the past few years and his being left out might come as a surprise to many. In this article, we shall take a look at the exact reason behind Rishabh Pant missing out on a spot in India's squad for the Test series against the West Indies. India Squad for IND vs WI Test Series 2025 Announced: Ravindra Jadeja Named Vice-Captain in Rishabh Pant's Absence, Devdutt Padikkal Replaces Karun Nair.

Rishabh Pant, who is also India's designated vice-captain in Test cricket, was in superb form in the nation's last assignment in the longest format, which was the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. The left-hander had a memorable outing despite playing four matches, where he scored 479 runs with two centuries and three half-centuries and registered a highest score of 134 runs. Rishabh Pant's absence is a big blow for the India National Cricket Team for the IND vs WI 2025 Test series. India vs West Indies 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs WI Test Series Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

Why Rishabh Pant Was Not Picked in India's Squad for West Indies Test Series 2025?

The reason Rishabh Pant wasn't picked was because of his injury. If one may recall, Rishabh Pant had sustained a toe fracture during the IND vs ENG 4th Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 while attempting to play a reverse sweep to a delivery bowled by Chris Woakes. Rishabh Pant had to be escorted off the field. He showed immense courage while walking out to bat later on but the injury eventually ruled him out of the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series, with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) calling N Jagadeesan as his replacement. Rishabh Pant Begins Rehabilitation Journey at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru .

Dhruv Jurel is set to be the first-choice wicketkeeper for the India National Cricket Team in the IND vs WI 2025 Test series, with N Jagadeesan as the secondary option. Also, with Rishabh Pant out of action, Ravindra Jadeja has been named vice-captain of the India National Cricket Team for the IND vs WI 2025 Test series.

India Squad For IND vs WI Test Series 2025

India Test Squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Narayan Jagadeeshan (WK).

