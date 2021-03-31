Cheteshwar Pujara has a point to prove as he makes a comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after seven years. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bought the right-handed batsman for his base price of INR 50 lakh in the IPL 2021 auction, and it would be interesting to see how the Indian Test specialist fares this season. One of the finest Test batsman going around, Pujara hasn't made a lot of noise with his performances in limited-overs cricket. His inability of not scoring runs quickly tends to put pressure on his batting partners. Hence, it would be interesting to see how MS Dhoni uses Pujara in the upcoming season. Whether the veteran batsman will get a change in CSK's playing XI? IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

Pujara last played IPL in 2014, plying his trade for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). He couldn't do much that season and was released subsequently. His overall IPL record isn't exciting either. In 30 IPL games between 2010 and 2014, the Saurashtra-born batsman scored 390 runs in 30 games with the help of a solitary half-century. His average was a tad over 20 during this time, while his strike rate was even below 100. Cheteshwar Pujara Smashes Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma for Massive Sixes Ahead of IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings Fans React in Jubilation.

Will Pujara Get A Chance in CSK Playing XI?

As mentioned above, Pujara's T20 record isn't electrifying, and hence, he's not likely to be part of CSK's first-choice playing XI. Opening is the only sot which Pujara can occupy in 20-overs cricket, and the Yellow army has some potent options for that position. South Africa's Faf du Plessis has been a cornerstone of the CSK line-up over the years, and he'll continue to serve at the top order. CSK Likely Playing XI in IPL 2021: Check Out Chennai Super Kings Predicted First Choice Line-Up for Indian Premier League Season 14.

It would be a toss-up between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa for the other opening slot. Moreover, CSK also have services of Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu, who have experience of opening in T20 cricket. Hence, it's very much possible that Pujara might warm the benches throughout the season.

Having said that, many players have flourished under MS Dhoni over the years. Hence, if the CSK skipper shows faith in Pujara, we can see him taking the field with the yellow jersey. However, it's inevitable that the 33-year-old won't be a part of CSK's first choice playing XI. Meanwhile, CSK kick-starts their IPL 2021 campaign against Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals of April 10 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

