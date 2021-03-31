Cheteshwar Pujara is set to make a comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after seven years, and he has a point to prove. The right-handed batsman last featured in the gala tournament in 2014, representing Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). Pujara didn't get any IPL contract since then due to his inability to match the standards of T20 cricket. Even his overall strike rate in IPL is below 100. However, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bought him for INR 50 lakh in IPL 2021 auction, and Pujara is indeed leaving no stone unturned to justify CSK's faith in him. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

The Saurashtra-born batsman, who's majorly known for his heroics in red-ball cricket, was recently seen taking his teammates for cleaners. In a video shared by a Twitter user, an aggressive Cheteshwar Pujara was playing big shots with minimal effort. The 33-year-old played various shots in the viral video as the likes of Deepak Chahar and Karn Sharma looked entirely ineffective. It's indeed a worrying factor for opposition teams as if Punjara inducts big-hitting to his impeccable defence; he can be a great asset. Meanwhile, let's look at how he smashed his teammates. CSK Likely Playing XI in IPL 2021: Check Out Chennai Super Kings Predicted First Choice Line-Up.

Watch Video:

Twitterati could't keep calm after coming across Pujara's blitzes. Having seen Pujara defending balls relenetlessly over the years, fans went in jubilitaion seeing his new avatar.

Is It?

40 ball hundred loading — CRICFAN #DCian (@flickofkohli_18) March 30, 2021

New Avatar!!

Never thought people like this style of PUJI so much They are littetly enjoying this new avatar of PUJI 💛 @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/UzFTWOwHQT — Ravi Desai 🇮🇳 Champion CSK 💛🏆 (@its_DRP) March 31, 2021

RCB Or PBKS?

Hopefully against team in red — Ravi Desai 🇮🇳 Champion CSK 💛🏆 (@its_DRP) March 30, 2021

The CSK Effect!!

Effect of CSK 🔥🔥🔥 — Gayathri #CSK 💛(KLR❣️MSD) (@KLRMSD_FanGirl) March 31, 2021

Can He?

He can play role o Mike Hussey, can keep hold at one end and score runs ! — Ronak Rathod (@rronak3) March 31, 2021

Sensational Hittting!!

That last ball six was gorgeous. Hopefully it won't affect his Test career. Go well Pujji. — Akshat Abhishek (@akshatabhishek0) March 31, 2021

Meanwhile, CSK had a forgettable campaign last season as they failed to qualify for the playoffs for his very first time. However, the three-time champions would be determined to change their fortunes this time around. MS Dhoni's men kick-start their IPL 2021 campaign again Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals of April 10 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

