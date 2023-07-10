India will cross swords against West Indies in the first game of the two-match Test series on July 12 at Windsor Park in Dominica. It will be India’s first game of the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle and they would look to start their campaign with a win. India have a formidable squad with a nice blend of youth and experience and they would back themselves to register a series win against Kraigg Brathwaite. 'Never Imagined...' Virat Kohli Shares Photo With Rahul Dravid, Highlights Nostalgic Association With Him From India's Tour of West Indies in 2011

While most of India’s playing XI for the opening Test picks itself, the team management might need to brainstorm over the wicket-keeper’s slot. Since Rishabh Pant has been sidelined from the national team due to a horrific car accident, India have picked KS Bharat as their first-choice wicketkeeper. However, the 29-year-old has failed to perform as per expectations and managed only 129 runs in five games.

With Bharat unable to impress in the Test arena so far, the think tank might ponder over playing Ishan Kishan at his expense. As per sources, the Indian team are inclined towards going ahead with the Patna-born for the first Test against the West Indies. Kishan has been seen active in the net sessions and the 24-year-old making his Test debut at Windsor Park appears to be on the cards. ‘Expected More From Him' Sunil Gavaskar ’Disappointed’ With Rohit Sharma’s Tenure As Indian Cricket Team Captain

Kishan is someone who can perfectly fill Rishabh Pant’s shoes in the team. The southpaw is someone who can take the attack to the opposition right from the get-go and turn the game in the favour of his side. He has already shown his class in the white-ball formats for the Men in Blue and thus, Rohit Sharma & Co. could slot him in the playing XI in the forthcoming clash.

