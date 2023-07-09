Virat Kohli is currently in West Indies preparing for the upcoming Test Series under the watchful eyes of coach Rahul Dravid. Ahead of that he shares a story of him and Dravid to be the only two members of the Test team that played in Dominica in 2011 when last time India played a Test match there. He writes in his Instagram post, 'Never imagined the journey would bring us back here in different capacities. Highly grateful.' 'Loved The Backdrop' Virat Kohli's Latest Picture with Scenic View Leaves Netizens Impressed.

Virat Kohli Pens Down Heartfelt Message

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)