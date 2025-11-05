WPL 2026 Retention: After the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, the focus in women's cricket will now shift to the WPL 2026 (Women's Premier League) retentions ahead of the fourth edition of the tournament. Having started in 2023, the WPL has turned out to be one of the biggest leagues in women's franchise cricket with some of the best players being involved and now, it is time for all the five franchises-Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants to gear up and zero in the players they want to retain ahead of the next season. In this article, we shall take a look at all you need to know about WPL 2026 retentions, including the number of players a franchise can retain, the purse, live streaming and telecast details. WPL 2026: Women’s Premier League Mega Auction To Be Held on November 27 in New Delhi, Says Sources.

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions in the WPL, having won the title earlier in 2025 with a victory over Delhi Capitals in the final. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in the history of the WPL, winning two out of the three editions so far. Delhi Capitals have been the most consistent team in the WPL, reaching the finals in all three editions.

WPL 2026 Player Retention Deadline

The WPL 2026 retention deadline is on Wednesday, November 5. The WPL 2026 mega auction is set to take place in New Delhi on November 27.

WPL 2026 Player Retention Rules

Every Women's Premier League team can retain a maximum of five players before the WPL 2026 auction. Now this is going to be an incredibly difficult task for all five teams, given the fact that the absolute best in women's cricket are in the mix. Out of the five retained players, there can be a maximum of two overseas players, three capped Indian players and two uncapped players. However, there has to be one uncapped player retained by a franchise if it decides to retain five players. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Appoint Anya Shrubsole As Bowling Coach, Malolan Rangarajan To Take Over As Head Coach for WPL 2026.

WPL 2026 Retention Purse Amounts

Each team in the WPL is allocated a purse of Rs 15 crore for the WPL 2026 mega auction. The teams will also have the option of using RTMs (Right to Match) for the players whom they have released. But if a team decides to retain all five players, there would be no RTMs available in that case. Subsequently, a team will have five RTMs to use in a scenario when they decide to release all five players. The amount of money deducted from the team's purse will depend on the number of players retained. Here are the retention slabs.

WPL 2026 Retention Slabs

Player 1 Rs 3.5 Crore Player 2 Rs 2.5 Crore Player 3 Rs 1.75 Crore Player 4 Rs 1 Crore Player 5 Rs 50 Lakh

WPL 2025 Retention Purse Amounts Based on Retentions

Players Retained RTMs Purse Deducted (in INR) Remaining Purse (in INR) 5 0 Rs 9.25 Crore Rs 5.75 Crore 4 1 Rs 8.75 Crore Rs 6.25 Crore 3 2 Rs 7.75 Crore Rs 7.25 Crore 2 3 Rs 6 Crore Rs 9 Crore 1 4 Rs 3.50 Crore Rs 11.50 Crore 0 5 0 Rs 15 Crore

WPL 2026 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Women's Premier League. Fans in India can likely watch the WPL 2026 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. JioHotstar is the official streaming partner of the WPL. And fans might watch WPL 2026 retention live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

