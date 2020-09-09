Indian cricket fans are nothing but ecstatic as former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is all set to break his retirement. The two-time World Cup winner was approached by Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) for a player-cum-mentor role, and he accepted the offer. The 38-year-old has already written a letter to BCCI and will be eligible to play for Punjab after getting the nod. The news of Yuvraj’s comeback took the social media by storm, and cricket lovers showcased their excitement of seeing the talisman back in action. Several wished for Yuvraj’s electrifying comeback while others expressed their delight with funny memes and hilarious messages. Yuvraj Singh to Come Out of Retirement, Writes Letter to BCCI Expressing Desire to Play for Punjab Again.

Yuvraj Singh, who played his last international game back in July 2017, announced his retirement last year. However, PCA secretary Punit Bali approached the all-rounder for the dual role owing to many young players in the state team. The offer ignited Yuvraj to make a comeback, and he wrote to the Indian cricket board, seeking permission to play domestic matches for Punjab. As of now, the southpaw has only agreed to play T20Is but could also play the other formats based on his fitness. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens reacted to the dasher’s comeback announcement. Yuvraj Singh Likely to Play in Big Bash League 2020.

Fans Are Delighted!!

"Yuvraj Singh" canfirm his plan for come back. *Le me being a big fan of Yuvi Pajii pic.twitter.com/h3OsMDlZk2 — Nitu Raj🇮🇳 (@NituRajMahato1) September 9, 2020

Thor In Action!!

Yuvraj Singh wants to come back from retirement Yuvraj right now : #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/GPbZ7tUHDW — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) September 9, 2020

Fans Reliving the Epic Moment!!

Yuvraj Singh intends to make a comeback in Cricket.. pic.twitter.com/3CxNk70o8g — gautam gada (@gautamgada9) September 9, 2020

Hilarious!!

#YuvrajSingh Yuvraj Singh confirms to come out of retirement Stuart Broad : pic.twitter.com/Hk81JLQb1t — Anant//Sam 🌠 |°•°| Peraltiago Stan Acc (@FancyAdjective) September 9, 2020

Meme Fest

Lionel Messi Dragged Too!!

yuvraj singh coming out of retirement pic.twitter.com/szeXhGTKKV — MSDIAN Gooner (@Dhoni_and_raina) September 9, 2020

Despite Yuvraj Singh’s wishes, coming out of retirement might not be a cakewalk for him. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) demands players’ retirement to give NOC for playing in foreign leagues. After announcing retirement, the dashing all-rounder featured in two such leagues - the Global T20 Canada and Abu Dhabi T10 League. Hence, it will be interesting to see whether Yuvraj will take the field again or not.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2020 07:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).