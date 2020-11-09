Yuvraj Singh trolled Shikhar Dhawan for not taking a DRS review during the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Qualifier 2 IPL 2020 match on Sunday. Dhawan was batting on 78 from 50 deliveries when he was given out LBW. Dhawan immediately walked back to the pavilion after being given out although replays suggested the ball was way out of line and Dhawan could have been saved had he reviewed the decision. Yuvraj trolled him for not taking the review and Dhawan replied to Yuvraj’s tweet and said he thought the call was plumb before realising his folly on reaching the boundary line. Virat Kohli Granted Paternity Leave, Ajinkya Rahane to Lead Indian Test Team Against Australia in his Absence.

Dhawan was given out off Sandeep Sharma’s bowling while trying to play a reverse sweep. Sharma struck Dhawan on the pads with a full toss and the umpire immediately raised his fingers Dhawan walked back without even looking back at his partner Shimron Hetmyer at the other end. Yuvraj Singh later took to social media to appreciate Dhawan but also trolled the latter for not taking the review. Take a look at Yuvraj Singh’s tweet. Rohit Sharma Added to India’s Test Squad Against Australia, Virat Kohli Granted Paternity Leave; to Feature Only in First Test, T Natarajan and Sanju Samson Included for T20Is and ODIs Respectively.

“Great come back by bowlers in the last 2 overs ! Not even A single boundary scored hats off natrajan and @sandeep25a pressure game execution to the point ! @SDhawan25 man in form but naam to jatt ji hai how bout drs bro ? as usual must have forgotten Face with tears of joy game on,” Yuvraj tweeted.

Yuvraj Singh Trolls Shikhar Dhawan

Great come back by bowlers in the last 2 overs ! Not even A single boundary scored hats off natrajan and @sandeep25a pressure game execution to the point ! @SDhawan25 man in form but naam to jatt ji hai 🤪 how bout drs bro ? 🤷‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ as usual must have forgotten 😂 game on #DCvSRH — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 8, 2020

Dhawan later replied to the tweet and said he thought the decision was plumb but realised that he could have reviewed the decision once he reached the boundary line. “Hahahah pajhi mainu lag gya plumb hai tah muuh chuk chal paya jadh boundary tey pahuncha tadh pata lag gya,” said Dhawan.

Shikhar Dhawan Responds

Hahahah pajhi mainu lag gya plumb hai tah muuh chuk chal paya jadh boundary tey pahuncha tadh pata lag gya 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 9, 2020

Dhawan, meanwhile, was the top scorer for Delhi Capitals with his knock of 78 key in Delhi beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs and reaching their maiden IPL final. Dhawan’s innings was studded with six boundaries and two maximums. He was also involved in a crucial 86-run opening partnership with Marcus Stoinis that helped set the tone for Delhi’s innings.

