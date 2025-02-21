The rumours doing rounds for several months have finally come to reality. India national cricket team star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his partner Dhanashree Verma have officially separated from their marriage. The couple were spotted outside the Bandra Family Court, and as per a report by ABP News, the two were officially separated by the court on Thursday, February 20. The two were present in front of the court from 11:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards that day. The couple tied the knot in December 2020. Which Team Yuzvendra Chahal is Part of in IPL 2025? Know Details About Which Franchise The Spinner Will Play for in Indian Premier League Upcoming Season.

Why Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Got Separated?

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have been living separately for the past 18 months, and rumours of their divorce have been circulating strongly. When the court asked the duo the reason behind their living separately for so long, they cited "compatibility issues". The judge also instructed them to attend a counseling session during their final hearing. The session spanned for around 45 minutes. Following this, the couple confirmed their call for a divorce, on mutual consent. The final verdict on the case was made at around 4:30 PM, the famous couple are no longer legally bound as husband and wife. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Spotted Outside Bandra Family Court, Reports Suggest Power-Couple Officially Separated (Watch Video).

Before the final day of the court's hearing, both Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma had shared cryptic posts on their Instagram handles, where both thanked God. Chahal shared a story, where it was written, “God has protected me more times than I can count. So I can only image the times I've been rescued that I don't even know about. Thank you, god for always being there even when I don't know it. Amen”. '

While, his then-partner shared a similar post thanking the almighty, which read, "from stressed to blessed. Isn't amazing how God can turn our worries and trials to blessings? If you're stressing about something today, know that you have a choice. You can either keep worrying or you can surrender it all to God and choose to pray about everything. There is power in having faith that God can work all things together for your good."

