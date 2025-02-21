Indian national cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his partner Dhanashree Verma were spotted outside the Bandra Family Court. Rumours of their separation have been going on for a long time on social media, with both individuals sharing cryptic posts. Now, the couple are reportedly separated by the court's decision. As per ABP News, the judge had asked both Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma to attend counseling, which went for 45 minutes. Post that the couple decided to separate. The couple had been living separately for the past 18 months. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied knot in December 2020. 'God Has Protect Me More Than I Can Count', Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Cryptic Instagram Post Amid Divorce Rumours With Wife Dhanashree Verma (See Post).

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma outside Bandra Family Court

