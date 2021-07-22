Following the conclusion of the One-Day International series, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will face each other in three T20I matches. The ZIM vs BAN 1st T20I 2021 will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 22, 2021 (Thursday). Both sides will be aiming to kick off the shorter format with a win as T20 World Cup is approaching fast. Meanwhile, fans searching for ZIM vs BAN 1st T20I 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Watch Brendan Taylor’s Controversial Hit-Wicket Dismissal During Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI.

Bangladesh were the superior side in the One-Day International series as they whitewash the hosts winning it 3-0. However, the T20I format is a whole different ball game and Zimbabwe will aim to kick off the series on a positive note. Both sides will look to fine-tune their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup and could gauge their position heading into the mega event with performances in this series.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I 2021 will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match is scheduled to begin at 04:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 12:30 pm Local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I 2021 in India?

Unfortunately, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st T20I will not be live telecast in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the T20I series in the country.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans in India can, however, catch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st T20I on the FanCode app. The match will be available live on the FanCode app as well as on the website and fans need to buy a match pass to get the live-action. ICC TV will also provide live streaming and fans need to register on the website to watch the game.

