Zimbabwe and Bangladesh are all set to lock horns with each other in the second ODI game at the Harare Sports Club. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details for the 1st ODI 2021. But before that, let's have a look at how things panned out on the first ODI. So Zimbabwe had lost the first match against Bangladesh. A loss here would mean that Bangladesh has won the series. They last lost the game by 155 runs as the home team got bundled out on 121 runs. . ICC Confirms New Point System, Details for Next World Test Championship 2021-23

Bangladesh's Liton Das had scored a century which helped them get to a total of 276 runs. Titbits from others helped them reach quite a decent total. Regis Chakabva was the highest scorer for Zimbabwe as he contributed with vital 54 runs from 51 balls. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored half-century from 51 balls and became the highest contributor. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI 2021 will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match is scheduled to begin at 01:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI 2021 in India?

Unfortunately, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI will not be live telecast in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the ODI series in the country.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans in India can, however, catch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI on the FanCode app. The match will be available live on the FanCode app as well as on the website and fans need to buy a match pass to get the live-action. ICC TV will also provide live streaming and fans need to register on the website to watch the game.

