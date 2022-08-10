Bangladesh will be looking to avoid a whitewash when they take on Zimbabwe in the final ODI game of the three-match series. It is not often in Zimbabwe's cricketing history that they win a bilateral series with a game to spare but such has been the home team's dominance here that the visitors have failed to match the levels. While the year 2022 has been kind for Bangladesh with wins over West Indies and South Africa, the loss here will certainly not go down well with their fans. While their batting has been on song, the Bangladesh bowlers have not been up to the mark and cost their side wins. Zimbabwe versus Bangladesh will be streamed on the FanCode app from 12:45 PM IST. ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022 in Harare.

Sikandar Raja and Regis Chakabva scored centuries to guide Zimbabwe to a win in the second ODI when they were struggling at 49/4. Everything looked set for a victory for the visitors but the brand of counter-attacking cricket on display by the duo completely turned the game on its head. In terms of bowling, Wesley Madhevere was the pick of the unit and all eyes will on him as he looks to add to his wicket haul.

Bangladesh has a few positives in the previous game with Mahmudullah scoring an unbeaten 80. The former skipper has been struggling for form of late and these runs were a welcome break. Tamim Iqbal also scored a half-century to lay a solid foundation in the top order. But the visitors were pegged back by their bowlers with experienced hands like Taksin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam failing to put any pressure on Zimbabwe.

When is Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh ODI T20I will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on August 10, 2022 (Wednesday). The ZIM vs BAN cricket match has a scheduled start time of 12:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2022 on TV?

Since there is no official broadcaster for the ZIM vs BAN game in India, the match would not be available for live telecast. Hence, fans cannot watch live action of Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI on their TV sets. In Bangladesh, Gazi TV or GTV is likely to provide the live telecast of the match.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2022?

FanCode will provide the live streaming of the ZIM vs BAN ODI series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode app or website to watch live streaming of Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI online. The hosts have all the momentum with them and should secure a 3-0 series win.

