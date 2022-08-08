The third and final ODI of three-match series between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Bangladesh (BAN) will be played on 10 August 2022 (Wednesday) at Harare sports club in Harare, Zimbabwe. The third ODI will kick-start at 12:45 PM IST. Meanwhile fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Third ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st T20I 2022 in Belfast.

Hosts took a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series after defeating Bangladesh by 5 wickets on Sunday. Bangladesh batting first put up a decent total of 290 with various contributions from Mahmudullah (80), Tamim Iqbal (50) and Afif Hossain (41). In response, Zimbabwe looked shaky early on after losing four wickets with just 49 on the board. However, Sikandar Raza and Captain Regis Chakabva shared a commendable partnership of 209 runs for fifth wicket by scoring 117 and 102 runs respectively to win the match and clinch the series.

ZIM vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN), Regis Chakabva (ZIM) could be the Wicket-keepers.

ZIM vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Anamul Haque (BAN), Innocent Kaia (ZIM) could form the batters of our fantasy playing XI .

ZIM vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Mahmudullah (BAN), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN) is the all-rounder of the dream 11 prediction team.

ZIM vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Hasan Mahmud (BAN), Shoriful Islam (BAN), Victor Nyauchi (ZIM) could form our bowling attack.

ZIM vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN), Regis Chakabva (ZIM),Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Anamul Haque (BAN), Innocent Kaia (ZIM),Mahmudullah (BAN), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN),Hasan Mahmud (BAN), Shoriful Islam (BAN), Victor Nyauchi (ZIM).

Sikandar Raza (ZIM) could be named as the captain of your ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Mahmudullah (BAN) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

