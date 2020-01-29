Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 3 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ZIM vs SL on TV & Cricket Score Updates in India

Sri Lanka Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Sri Lanka Cricket/Twitter)

Sri Lanka end Day 2 on 122/2 and are trailing by 284 runs in the second Test against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club. The hosts will be the happier of the two teams as they have a good chance of getting the visitors out early and take a big first-innings lead. Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews are the two batsmen out on the crease for Sri Lanka as they look to build upon a solid foundation. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live streaming details of ZIM vs SL 2nd Test Day 3 can scroll down below for more details. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Match.

The Opening duo of Dimuth Karunaratne and Oshada Fernando gave the visitors a good start as they conjured up a partnership of 94 runs before the 30former was dismissed by Sikandar Raza. Both the batsmen laid a solid foundation but were unable to make a big score as they both were dismissed for 44 runs. The hosts have been disciplined in their bowling as Tiripano and Raza have picked up a wicket each but Mutombodzi is the only bowler who has struggled with his line and length. Day 3 will start half-hour early as the action on the previous day was ended prematurely due to bad light. Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Match Live Scorecard.

When to Watch of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Match 2019, Day 3: Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 3 will be played on January 29, 2020 (Wednesday) at the Harare Sports Club and is scheduled to start half-hour early at 01:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 09:30 local time.

How to Watch Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Match 2019 2019, Day 3: TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Day 3 of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will not be live telecast in India as are there are no official broadcasters available for Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe 2020 in India. Fans can, however, follow the match on YouTube

How to Watch Live Streaming of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Match 2019, Day 2 Match online

There will be no official live streaming available for the Day 3 of the 2nd Test match between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka on mainstream platforms. But fans can follow the ZIM vs SL 2nd Test match live on FanCode app and its official website. Meanwhile, viewers can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary details of ZIM vs SL 2nd Test match Day 3.

Angelo Mathews was brilliant in the first Test as he scored a solid double century and will be hoping to replicate those heroics in this match as well. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will look to get some quick wickets early on as they look to win this match.