Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli are not just popular players in football and cricket respectively but they indeed are global superstars, with a massive fan base. The very thought of both sharing the same training field is absolutely a remarkable idea and well the good news for fans is that it just might happen. Yes, you have read that right. Both Kohli and Ronaldo are currently in Manchester. While Ronaldo has rejoined Manchester United after more than a decade and would once again represent the club where he achieved so much in his first spell, Kohli would be seen leading the Indian team in the fifth and final Test against England of the five-match series between the two nations. Cristiano Ronaldo Could Catch Up With Virat Kohli After India vs England 5th Test 2021: Reports

Lancashire Cricket, took to Twitter to share the fact that since both star players are in Manchester at the moment, a training session involving both could end up actually breaking the internet! Fans would absolutely love this idea as they would be able to witness two respective titans share the same field. Following their tweet, Manchester United responded back writing, 'One City, Two Goats.'

See the tweets here:

One city, two GOATs 😉 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 9, 2021

Manchester United's tweet might just be a hint that sometime in the near future, they both can train together. If this eventually ends up happening, it would be indeed a great thing for sports lovers. Earlier reports of Kohli catching up with Ronaldo after the completion of the fifth Test have emerged and for the record, they both had earlier shared the same screenspace, acting jointly for a commercial. For those who didn't know, Virat Kohli has been a huge follower of Ronaldo and recently also opened up about how he tracked the Portuguese' transfer news on Google.

Just imagine! Ronaldo and Virat Kohli training in the same field, sharing some fun moments and making memories. It would indeed be nice and also something which is rare, given the fact that they are part of two sporting disciplines. As of now, Ronaldo would be preparing himself for his second debut for Manchester United this weekend while Kohli would once again aim at leading his side to another win in the fifth Test match.

