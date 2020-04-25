Donald Trump Praises Triple H for Completing 25 Years in WWE, US President Labels him as a ‘Total Winner’

Triple H celebrated his 25th anniversary at the WWE and congratulatory messages for the 50-year-old started pouring in from everywhere. This also included Vince McMahon, the CEO of WWE as he posted a tweet on social media. Now the US President Donald Trump also joined the bandwagon and labelled him as a total winner on social media. The US President took to social media and retweeted the tweet and posted a tweet for Triple H. Many other WWE stars including Chris Jericho posted a message for Triple H. Triple H Workout and Diet: How ‘The Game’ Stays in Shape With His Fitness Plan (Watch Videos)
Even the Rock i.e Dwayne Johnson took to social media and posted a tweet to congratulate Triple H. Talking about Vince’s tweet, the CEO of WWE took to social media and wrote, “We didn’t know it a quarter-century ago, but he would go on to change “The Game” forever. Happy 25th #WWE Anniversary to my son-in-law, @TripleH!.” Now check out his tweet below and here’s how Donald Trump responded.
.@TripleH is a total winner! https://t.co/KsTHMEKeqx
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020
Dwayne Johnson aka Rock told The Bump, “There’s some big stuff going down and the big stuff going down is Triple H – 25 years of a storied, epic, historic career already. So I am honoured to send you this message, my friend, to help celebrate and help honour you at 25 years, of not only being a part of the WWE, but 25 years of being the WWE."