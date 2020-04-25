Donald Trump Praises Triple H for Completing 25 Years in WWE, US President Labels him as a ‘Total Winner’

Donald Trump Praises Triple H (Photo Credits: Getty)

Triple H celebrated his 25th anniversary at the WWE and congratulatory messages for the 50-year-old started pouring in from everywhere. This also included Vince McMahon, the CEO of WWE as he posted a tweet on social media. Now the US President Donald Trump also joined the bandwagon and labelled him as a total winner on social media. The US President took to social media and retweeted the tweet and posted a tweet for Triple H. Many other WWE stars including Chris Jericho posted a message for Triple H. Triple H Workout and Diet: How ‘The Game’ Stays in Shape With His Fitness Plan (Watch Videos)

Even the Rock i.e Dwayne Johnson took to social media and posted a tweet to congratulate Triple H. Talking about Vince’s tweet, the CEO of WWE took to social media and wrote, “We didn’t know it a quarter-century ago, but he would go on to change “The Game” forever. Happy 25th #WWE Anniversary to my son-in-law, @TripleH!.” Now check out his tweet below and here’s how Donald Trump responded.

Dwayne Johnson aka Rock told The Bump, “There’s some big stuff going down and the big stuff going down is Triple H – 25 years of a storied, epic, historic career already. So I am honoured to send you this message, my friend, to help celebrate and help honour you at 25 years, of not only being a part of the WWE, but 25 years of being the WWE."