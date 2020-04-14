Enric Mas Nicolau, Spanish Cyclist, Suffers Brutal Sunburn After Training on Home Balcony Amid Coronavirus Lockdown (View Photo)

Enric Mas Nicolau suffers sunburn. (Photo Credits: @EnricMasNicolau/Twitter)

The ongoing coronavirus lockdown in Spain has forced athletes to train indoors. Spanish cyclist Enric Mas Nicolau, however, chose to train under the sun. The cyclist did not hit the road, instead he trained on his home balcony. The 25-year-old was left with brutal sunburn after he completed his training. Enric took to Twitter and posted a picture of his sunburned back. One can clearly see the outline of his t-shirt and heart-rate monitor on his back differentiating between the natural skin colour and the tanned one. Tour de France 2020 Postponed, Organisers Working on New Start Date.

“No hay confinamiento para el sol... te quema igual en el balcón de tu casa que en la carretera! (There is no confinement for the sun... it burns you in your home balcony as much as it does on the road!),” Enric tweeted in Spanish as he posted the picture.

Here’s Enric Mas Nicolau’s Tweet

No hay confinamiento para el sol... te quema igual en el balcón de tu casa que en la carretera! There is no confinement for the sun... it burns you in your home balcony as much as it does on the road! pic.twitter.com/cDoFEyxvwk — Enric Mas Nicolau (@EnricMasNicolau) April 13, 2020

Enric is part of the Movistar team, and in the last year’s Tour de France he finished on 22nd spot. The cyclist, just like the rest of the countrymen, has been under lockdown since March 14. Meanwhile, 2020 Tour de France has been postponed as of now following the coronavirus crisis. France has banned all large public events until mid-July, and that resulted in the postponement of the major cycling event.