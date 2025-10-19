Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: AC Milan will have the chance to go top of the Italian Serie A and capitalise on the defeats of Napoli and AS Roma, when they take on Fiorentina at home this evening. The Rossoneri have managed 13 points in 6 matches played so far and are currently on a five-game unbeaten streak, winning four of those matches. Opponents Fiorentina, on the other hand, have been poor right from the season onset and are struggling at 18th in the standings. They are yet to win a game so far in the league and need to revive their fortunes before falling further down. AC Milan versus Fiorentina will be streamed on the GXR World website from 12:15 AM IST. Nashville 2-5 Inter Miami, MLS 2025: Lionel Messi Nets Sensational Hat-Trick as Herons Clinch Dominant Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Christopher Nkunku will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for AC Milan, but the likes of Christian Pulisic, Adrien Rabiot and Ardon Jashari are ruled out. Rafael Leao and Santiago Gimenez will partner in the final third as the forwards, with Luka Modric controlling the tempo of the game from midfield. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Youssouf Fofana will partner with the Croatian skipper in the middle of the park.

Moise Kean is unlikely to recover from an ankle injury in time for this game as he misses out for Fiorentina. Tariq Lamptey, Antonin Barak, and Christian Kouame are already ruled out of the game with long-term injuries. Cher Ndour and Albert Gudmundsson on the wings will look to create chances out wide with their pace. Nicolo Fagioli will orchestrate the play from the deep alongside Simon Sohm. ‘Success Is Not an Accident’ Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off His Chiselled Physique As Reacts After Starring in Al-Nassr's 5–1 Win Over Al-Fateh in Saudi Pro League 2025–26 (See Post).

AC Milan vs Fiorentina Serie A 2025-26 Match Details

Match AC Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2025-26 Date Monday, October 20 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue San Siro, Milan Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Telecast, Streaming Available

When is AC Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

AC Milan locks horns with Fiorentina in the Serie A 2025-26 on Monday, October 20, The AC Milan vs Fiorentina Serie A 2025-26 match will be played at San Siro and it will start at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch AC Milan vs Fiorentina live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch AC Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check AC Milan vs Fiorentina Serie A online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of AC Milan vs Fiorentina, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2025-26 live streaming in the absence of a dedicated live streaming partner. The AC Milan vs Fiorentina live streaming online will not be available on any platform in India. But fans can watch AC Milan vs Fiorentina highlights on the DAZN app and website for free. AC Milan are looking balanced this season in terms of attack and defence and they will have little trouble securing a 2-1 win at home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2025 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).