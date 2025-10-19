Cristiano Ronaldo showed off his chiselled physique as he reacted after helping Al-Nassr beat Al-Fateh 5-1 in Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 on Saturday, October 18. The talismanic forward found the back of the net in the 60th minute in the victory over Al-Fateh. Al-Nassr continued their winning start to the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 season, registering victories in all five matches played so far. After the match, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to share a picture of himself showing his chiselled physique while celebrating his goal and wrote, "Success is not an accident." Al-Nassr, with the victory over Al-Fateh, consolidated their top spot on the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 points table. Al-Nassr 5-1 Al-Fateh, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Joao Felix Nets Hat-Trick, Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As Knights of Najd Continue Winning Start (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Success is Not an Accident' Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr Beat Al-Fateh

Success is not an accident 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/PGQmtOut6e — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 18, 2025

