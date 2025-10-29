English Premier League leaders Arsenal will be looking to shift their focus on the cup competition as they gear up to host Brighton in the EFL Cup fourth round this evening. The Gunners have been in sublime form and no team in the country has been as consistent as them in terms of grinding out results. Manager Mikel Arteta though will treat this contest as an opportunity to rotate his squad and give some fringe players a chance to shine. Opponents Brighton are 13th in the EPL standings and head into this game on the back of a loss to Manchester United and will need to regroup quickly. Arsenal 1-0 Crystal Palace, Premier League 2025-26: Eberechi Eze Scores Against Former Club As Gunners Extend Lead at Top of EPL Points Table.

Martin Ødegaard, Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus contingen to miss out for Arsenal due to injuries. William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli are also ruled out of the game furthering compounding their injury woes. Piero Hincapié is all set to make his debut for Arsenal and will be part of their backline. Cristhian Mosquera, Mikel Merino and Myles Lewis-Skelly will all feature in the starting eleven. Viktor Gyokeres should continue to lead the Arsenal attack.

Danny Welbeck scored a fascinating free kick in the last game against Manchester United and the former Arsenal star will hope to replicate his form in this tie for Brighton. Jack Hinshelwood, Solly March and Adam Webster are all out for the visitors while Kaoru Mitoma and Joel Veltman might miss out due to lack of match fitness. Yasin Ayari in midfield will have to do the bulk of the running and try and break the opposition passing lines.

Arsenal vs Brighton Match Details

Match Arsenal vs Brighton Date Thursday, October 30 Time 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Emirates Stadium, London, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast, FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Arsenal vs Brighton, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Arsenal is in fourth round of the Carabao Cup 2025-26 and they are set to face Brighton on Thursday, October 30. The Arsenal vs Brighton EFL Cup 2025-26 match is set to be played at Emirates Stadium, London, England and it will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester United 4-2 Brighton, Premier League 2025-26: Bryan Mbeumo Hits Brace as Red Devils Move Into Top Four on Points Table.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Brighton, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Carabao Cup matches in India. Hence, the EFL Cup 2025-26 matches will not be available on the TV channels for fans. For Arsenal vs Brighton online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Arsenal vs Brighton, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Although there is no broadcasting partner of the Carabao Cup 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can still watch the Arsenal vs Brighton, Carabao Cup 2025-26 match. Fans can watch the Carabao Cup 2025-26 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website with a match pass (Rs 29) or a tour pass (Rs 99). Expect Arsenal to dominate the game from the onset and secure a 2-0 routine victory to progress further.

