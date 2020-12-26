Arsenal’s struggle under Mikel Arteta continued as they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Manchester City. Struggling at 15th in the league and with 4 defeats in their last 5 games, Arsenal next face London rivals Chelsea. A defeat at home against the Blues could seriously jeopardise their season and could force a decision to be made by the Gunners board. Opponents Chelsea were flying high at one moment but defeats to Everton and Wolves saw them fall behind in the title race. Frank Lampard has spent an exorbitant amount of money in the summer transfer window but the new players that have come in have not got going straight away which is expected. The Blues have the potential to be a top team though. ARS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Arsenal vs Chelsea Football Match.

Thomas Partey’s thigh injury keeps him out of the London derby while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a major doubt for the game with a calf injury. Granit Xhaka is back from suspension and will slot in straight away in the midfield. With Alexandre Lacazette misfiring, Eddie Nketiah will lead the attack. Former Chelsea man Willian will not play against old club with Mikel Arteta preferring Bukayo Saka.

Chelsea have playmaker Hakim Ziyech missing with a hamstring problem and he is joined on the sidelines by Reece James and Ben Chilwell. Tammy Abraham should get the nod ahead of Olivier Giroud with N’Golo Kante as the defensive midfielder. Mason Mount has settled in well in the left midfield position and should continue there. Thiago Silva has been one of the best signings of the season and brings in calmness in the backline.

When is Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Arsenal vs Chelsea match in English Premier League 2020-21 will be played on December 26, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at Emirates Stadium and the game is scheduled to start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of Arsenal vs Chelsea match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream. Nothing is going right for Arsenal at the moment and the Chelsea test is something they do not look like passing.

