Arsenal are up against Chelsea in their upcoming assignment in Premier League 2020-21 season. The encounter takes place at Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day (December 26). The Gunners had a torrid time in the season as they are currently placed at the 15th position in the team standings. They also deal with unprecedented talk of being in a relegation battle. On the other hand, the Blues haven't been great either lately but are coming off a 3-0 triumph against West Ham. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, defenders, midfielders and strikers for ARS vs CHE match. Mesut Ozil Wishes He Could Help Arsenal During This 'Frustrating' Time.

Stakes are very high for Arsenal as a defeat could well bring them close to the relegation zone. On the other hand, the Blues are currently standings at fifth position in the team standings and a couple of more victories away from making a place among the top teams. Speaking of the two clubs' history, Arsenal dominate the head-to-head record with 78 wins in 201 games. 65 matches went in Chelsea's favour while the remaining 58 games resulted in draws. As the game gets lined up, let's look at the ideal Dream11 team.

ARS vs CHE, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Edouard Mendy (CHE) must be your keeper for this game.

ARS vs CHE, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Rob Holding (ARS), Gabriel Magalhaes (ARS), Kurt Zouma (CHE) and Thiago Silva (CHE) must be your defender’s.

ARS vs CHE, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Granit Xhaka (ARS), Bukayo Saka (ARS), N'Golo Kante (CHE) and Mason Mount (CHE) must be your midfielders for this game.

ARS vs CHE, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Timo Werner (CHE) and Tammy Abraham (CHE) must be your forwards.

ARS vs CHE, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Edouard Mendy (CHE), Rob Holding (ARS), Gabriel Magalhaes (ARS), Kurt Zouma (CHE), Thiago Silva (CHE), Granit Xhaka (ARS), Bukayo Saka (ARS), N'Golo Kante (CHE), Mason Mount (CHE), Timo Werner (CHE) , Tammy Abraham (CHE).

Timo Werner (CHE) should be the captain of your fantasy team while Tammy Abraham (CHE) can be chosen as vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2020 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).