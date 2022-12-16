Sergio Busquets has already attained legend status for Spanish national team through his heroics over the last decade in the Spanish jersey along with being part of Spain's FIFA World Cup 2010 and Euro 2012 winning team. But after all this time, he has finally decided to hang his boots and retire from international football. The midfield general took his time to think after exit from FIFA World Cup against Morocco ultimately deciding not to continue as his biggest supporter Luis Enrique is not part of the management anymore. FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Lionel Messi Carries Argentina's Dream.

Sergio Busquets Retires From International Football

Official. Sergio Busquets announces his retirement from international football. 🚨🇪🇸 #FCB Spanish midfielder will also decide his future on club side between Barcelona and Inter Miami in the next months. pic.twitter.com/5gNNk6qpR6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 16, 2022

