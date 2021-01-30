Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Fresh after a shock loss at home to bottom club Sheffield United, Manchester United travel to London to take on a resurgent Arsenal. The Red Devils were hoping for an impressive title challenge this season but that has taken a battering following the mid-week defeat. They are currently a point off league leaders Manchester City but with their neighbours having a game in hand, the gap could very well extend. There is no denying that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made good progress at the club but given the history of Manchester United, a mere progress wont satisfy the fans and the board. Opponents Arsenal are unbeaten in their last five games, with wins in four of them. They have already beaten the Red Devils once this season and will be eager to do the double. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Hails Bruno Fernandes After Midfielder Completes A Year at Manchester United.

Arsenal captain Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang could miss the game for the hosts due to personal reasons. Alexandre Lacazette should lead the attack with playmaker Emile Smith-Rowe slotting in as a no 10. Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka have raw pace and they could stretch United with their traditional runs. On loan Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard is set to start on the bench but could have an impact when called into action.

Paul Pogba is set to start on the flank once again for Manchester United in order to accommodate both Scot McTominay and Fred in the playing eleven. Bruno Fernandes is the creative genius in the team and he will have the experience of Edinson Cavani up front. Anthony Martial has been heavily criticised for his poor work rate off late and the Frenchman is set for an extended spell on the bench as thing stand.

When is Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Arsenal vs Manchester United match in English Premier League 2020-21 will be played on January 31, 2021 (Saturday). The match will be played at Emirates Stadium in Highbury and the game is scheduled to start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of Arsenal vs Manchester United match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream. Manchester United will not have much of the ball but if their counter attacking game clicks, they should get the better of Arsenal.

