Arsenal led the Premier League points table for the majority of the 2022/23 season but somehow ended up gifting the title to Manchester City. The team lacked the composure to finish the crossing line while injuries to key players did not help either. Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal board are fully convinced about the special project though and have had a very busy summer transfer window. The new players have integrated well in the pre-season tour and its now time to get the league campaign going with a home tie against Nottingham Forest. With the Community Shield in the bag, the team has momentum. Nottingham Forest managed to stay afloat last season and saving themselves from relegation will once again be the realistic target. Arsenal versus Nottingham Forest will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 5:00 PM IST. Premier League 2023–24: Goalkeeper Matt Turner Leaves Arsenal To Join Nottingham Forest.

Gabriel Jesus is a long-term absentee for Arsenal with the Brazilian forward injuring his knee again. Jorginho is another notable absentee for the home side. Leandro Trossard will lead the line and he has been in good goal scoring form off late. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are the mainstays in attack. Thomas Partey and Declan Rice will partner skipper Martin Odegaard in midfield.

Matt Turner is expected to make his debut for Nottingham Forest while there are also talks of Dean Henderson joining on loan. Ola Aina will be part of the midfield alongside Danilo and the duo have the work rate needed to survive at the Emirates. Brennan Johnson has the pace and trickery to trouble the opposition in the final third.

When is Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Arsenal Will host Nottingham Forest in their upcoming Premier League 2023-24 game on Sunday, August 12. The match is set to begin at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at the Emirates Stadium, London. Premier League Transfer News: Chelsea in Advanced Talks to Sign Santos Forward Deivid Washington.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Arsenal will score a few goals in this game to make a statement early on. Expect an easy win for the hosts to get off to a solid start.

