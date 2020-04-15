As a Child, I Was an Arsenal Fan Because of Thierry Henry: Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Paris, April 15: Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba has said he was an Arsenal fan as a child, mainly due to his favourite player and fellow Frenchman Thierry Henry. "I will be honest. So, at the start, I was an Arsenal fan - obviously because of all the French players, you know," Pogba told United's official podcast as quoted by Sky Sports. "Me and my brother were but my other brother was a Manchester United fan.

"I couldn't say anything so I used to love Henry and, because of him, I was an Arsenal fan. Then I changed and went on to choose with my other brother. No Arsenal, I went with the other one, the United fan!" France World Cup winner Pogba missed most of the 2019/20 season due to injury and recently said that he is raring to go now that he is all but fully fit. Paul Pogba, Victor Lindelof Support Coronavirus Affected National Teammates Blaise Matuidi and Albin Ekdal by Training in Juventus & Sampdoria Shirts (Watch Video).

"I'm already training and touching the ball," Pogba had told the club's podcast earlier in the week. Pogba said that he misses the matchday routine amid the COVID-19 crisis. "I don't even know how it feels like any more. I can't wait to have this feeling again. I miss it because that's my job, to play football. I really enjoy playing football," he said.

"I've been frustrated, a long time ago. Now I'm almost there, so I'm just thinking about getting back and training fully with the team and everything." Pogba admitted that he has never faced such a prolonged time on the sidelines in his career. "You think bad but I've never had something like this in my career, so I always take it in a good way. It makes me more hungry to come back and do well. And, yeah, it just shows me as well how much I love football," he said.