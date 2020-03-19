Paul Pogba, Victor Lindelof Support Coronavirus Affected National Teammates Blaise Matuidi and Albin Ekdal by Training in Juventus & Sampdoria Shirts (Watch Video)

Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof (Photo Credits: Instagram/@PaulPogba)

Manchester United fans were left furious after Paul Pogba appeared in Juventus jersey during a quarantine training session with club teammate Victor Lindelof at his home gym. Pogba, who has been heavily linked with a move back to the Turin club next summer, posted a video on his social media pages in which the World Cup-winning midfielder can be seen wearing a Juventus jersey while training alongside Lindelof, who surprisingly is sporting a Sampdoria jersey. The very notion of seeing Pogba in a Juventus jersey infuriated the United fans before the footballer explained that he wasn’t enticing anyone but wore a Juventus jersey to show his support for France international teammate Blaise Matuidi, who tested positive for coronavirus. Juventus Wishes Paul Pogba on His Birthday, Suggests Fans to 'Dab' While Coughing and Sneezing Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

In the video uploaded on his social media pages, Pogba can be seen going through the paces during a training session with Lindelof, who is sporting Sampdoria player Albin Ekdal’s jersey number on his back. Ekdal and Lindelof are international teammates for Sweden while Pogba and Matuidi play together for France and even won the 2018 FIFA World Cup together. “I am supporting my friends,” Pogba said in his post. Coronavirus Outbreak: From Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta to NBA Player Rudy Gobert, Here's A List of Sports Personalities Who've Tested Positive for COVID-19.

Paul Pogba, Victor Lindelof Send Support for Coronavirus Affected Teammates

“New training camp is called ...Quarantine PP Arena,” the post read. “Having fun working at home with my brother @victorlindelof! Supporting our Juventus and Sampdoria friends @blaisematuidiofficiel, @albinekdal and all athletes and people around the world who are facing this difficult moment. I know the cheeky ones will talk about the Juventus jersey I'm just supporting my friends ... that's all, nothing more.”

Matuidi and Ekdal are two of 13 Serie A players that have tested positive for COVID-19, seven of whom are from Sampdoria and three from Fiorentina. Later, Matuidi, who wears No 14 for Juventus the same number Pogba was wearing in the video, replied to Pogba’s post and even thanked him for the support. Thank you my brother this touched me love u. And glad to see you touch the ball,” said the 31-year-old who is currently on self-isolation.