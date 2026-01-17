Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Arsenal travel to the City Ground on 17 January, looking to extend their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League 2025-26 table. Under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have built significant momentum, remaining unbeaten in their last ten matches across all competitions. For Nottingham Forest, now led by Sean Dyche, the fixture represents a vital opportunity to move further away from the relegation zone following a period of tactical restructuring under their third permanent manager of the season. EPL 2025–26: Ruben Amorim to Enzo Maresca, List of English Premier League Managers Sacked in the Ongoing Season.

The match is scheduled for a late kick-off at 11:00 PM IST (5:30 PM local time). Below is the essential guide for fans in India to follow the live telecast and streaming updates.

Arsenal’s pursuit of their first league title since 2004 has been defined by consistency, with the North London side having lost only twice in 21 games this season. Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, have a historically strong home record against the Gunners, including a goalless draw at this venue last season. A victory for Forest would be a major boost in their bid for survival, while three points for Arsenal would maintain their comfortable gap over second-placed Manchester City.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Facts

Category Details Tournament English Premier League 2025–26 Date 17 January 2026 Time 11:00 PM IST Venue City Ground, Nottingham TV Channel (India) Star Sports Select 1 / HD Live Stream (India) JioHotstar Referee Michael Oliver

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Nottingham vs Arsenal match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports TV channels, subject to scheduling.Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca's Exit From Premier League Club.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Team News and Key Players

Arsenal enter the game with high confidence after a 3–2 victory over Chelsea in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final earlier this week. Mikel Arteta confirmed on Friday that his squad suffered no fresh injuries during that outing. While Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Martinelli are in scintillating form, the Gunners remain without Piero Hincapié and Riccardo Calafiori, who are sidelined with muscle injuries.

Nottingham Forest, currently 17th in the standings, have shown improved resilience under Sean Dyche. Forest will be boosted by the return of Ibrahim Sangare and Willy Boly from international duty at AFCON. However, they will be without defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is ineligible to face his parent club, and striker Chris Wood, who remains out with a knee injury.

