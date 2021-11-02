Atalanta will host Manchester United in a UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group F clash at the Gewiss Stadium on Wednesday. Manchester United bounced back to form with a defining 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and needless to say, this gave coach Ole Gunnar Solksjaer a much-needed lifeline, something that might just have ended up saving his United job. He was bailed out of trouble by Cristiano Ronaldo the last time Manchester United played Atalanta in the Champions League. With the score tied 2-2, Ronaldo struck in the 81st minute, sealing the win for his side, as a result of which United are now at the top of the Group F table. Manchester United would be the favourites heading into this game and they would once again win expectedly if they have a strong defensive show with their strikers firing all guns as well. Cristiano Ronaldo Hails Team Post Manchester United's 3-0 Win Against Tottenham Hotspur in EPL 2021, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani & Others React!

But United would be keen on rectifying their defensive errors, something which has cost them matches and important points in earlier games. Atalanta meanwhile, are coming into this clash on the back of a 2-2 draw against Lazio in Serie A and would be wary of the threat that Ole's side can spring up with, this time. Defender Merih Demiral, who was in top form the last time Atalanta played Manchester United, would once again be a player to watch out for.

Atalanta vs Manchester United clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy on November 03, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Atalanta vs Manchester United on TV.

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Atalanta vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

