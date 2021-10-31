Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal last night against Tottenham Hotspurs in the EPL 2021-22 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Joining the bandwagon were Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford who scored a goal each and took the team to a 3-0 win in the EPL 2021-22 match. After the match, Ronaldo took to social media and hailed the team for their performance. Many players including Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and others took to social media and hailed the team for their performance. Before looking at the social media posts, let's have a look at how the match panned out for two teams. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspurs in EPL 2021-22 As Red Devils Register 3-0 Win (Watch Video Highlights).

So Manchester United stepped into the game with a 3-5-2 formation. Within the first 39 overs of the game, Ronaldo gave a 1-0 lead to the team and then Edinson Cavani chipped in with yet another goal at the 64th minute of the match. Marcus Rashford added yet another goal and took the team to 3-0. The hosts dominated the possession by having the ball for 59 per cent of the times. Now, let's have a look at the social media posts below.

Manchester United is now placed on number five of the EPL 2021-22 points table. The Red Devils now have 17 points in their kitty with five wins and three losses. The remaining games ended with a draw.

