Jude Bellingham was controversially shown a red card by the referee after he protested following the latter's controversial decision to disallow Real Madrid a late goal in their 2-2 draw against Valencia in La Liga 2023-24. Referee Gil Manzano blew the whistle seconds before Real Madrid youngster Brahim Diaz put the ball into the box and Bellingham pounced on it to put it past the goalkeeper into the back of the net. As Real Madrid players celebrated, Manzano disallowed the goal which created controversy and Bellingham, visibly upset, protested against this call to which he was shown a red card. 'Verdict is Incorrect' Paul Pogba Opens Up After Being Banned for Four Years Due to Doping Offence.

Real Madrid's Late Winner Disallowed

Jude Bellingham Shown Red Card

