The next fixture in Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will see ATK Mohun Bagan facing FC Goa in a highly-anticipated clash. The encounter takes place at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa on Wednesday (December 16). Both teams have been impressive so far in the season, and one can witness an exciting contest in the upcoming game. With three wins from as many games, the Mariners made an impeccable start to the season, but due to some injury woes, their next two games ended in loss and draw respectively. On the other hand, FC Goa have two wins, two draws and one loss from five outings. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, defenders, midfielders and strikers for ATKMB vs FCG match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Notably, stakes are incredibly high in the clash as a win will take Mariners at the top of the team standings while FC Goa can climb to the second spot with the result in their favour. With ATK Mohun Bagan being a merger of ATK and Mohun Bagan, the two sides will be facing off for the very first time. Former team ATK, however, faced Goa 14 times and won four games. Three encounters went to the Gaurs while the remaining seven ended in a draw. Now, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

ATKMB vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB) must be your goalkeeper.

ATKMB vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Saviour Gama (FCG), Ivan Gonzalez (FCG) and Pritam Kotal (ATKMB) must be your defenders.

ATKMB vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Carl Mchugh (ATKMB), Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (FCG), Alberto Noguera (FCG) and Brandon Fernandes (FCG) must be your midfielders.

ATKMB vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Manvir Singh (ATKMB) and Igor Angulo (FCG) must be your midfielders.

ATKMB vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB), Saviour Gama (FCG), Ivan Gonzalez (FCG), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB), Carl Mchugh (ATKMB), Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (FCG), Alberto Noguera (FCG), Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Manvir Singh (ATKMB), Igor Angulo (FCG).

Igor Angulo (FCG) must be the captain of your fantasy team while Manvir Singh (ATKMB) should be your vice-captain.

