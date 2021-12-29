ATK Mohun Bagan will take on FC Goa in the latest round of Indian Super League 2021-22 fixtures. The ATKMB vs FCG, ISL clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on December 29, 2021 (Wednesday) as both teams aim to climb up in the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa, ISL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

ATK Mohun Bagan ended their four-game winless run last time around as they edged past NorthEast United in a five-goal thriller and will be aiming to build on that result. New manager Juan Ferrando had time to work with the squad and will hope that his team can produce a winning performance. Meanwhile, FC Goa have drawn back-to-back games after winning consecutive matches and will look to end that run.

When is ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. The match will take place on December 29, 2021 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the ATKMB vs FCG clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

