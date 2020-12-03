ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC are all set to take on each other in the 15th match of the Indian Super League 2020-21. The ISL 2020 season has witnessed ATK Mohun Bagan staying on a two-game winning spree as they won their first game Kerala Blaster by 1-0 and then registered a thumping win against their arch-rival SC East Bengal in the ISL 2020-21. On the other hand, this is the third match played by the Odisha FC. The team has not won a single game in the tournament so far. They will surely be looking to win the first game in the ISL. In this article, we shall bring to you the key players in the fantasy playing XI. Sandesh Jhingan, Roy Krishan and others are a pick in your Dream11 tea. Check out the entire list below. ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of ATKMB vs OFC in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

Roy Krishna:

Now this striker from ATK Mohun Bagan has been really vital for the team. Roy Krishna had netted one goal in the first match played by Kerala Blasters and sealed the game 1-0. Whereas in the Kolkata Derby match against SC East Bengal, he once again scored a goal. So the striker has netted a couple of goals in two matches. Now that's quite a number.

Sandesh Jhingan:

Sandesh Jhingan has been an experienced campaigner. The ATK Mohun Bagan defender has had 61.29 per cent pass accuracy. The defender has made four blocks and with 17 clearances and five interceptions. He is another name that one must-have in the Dream11 fantasy list.

Diego Mauricio

Diego Mauricio, the forward from Odisha FC is yet another name that you must have in your list. Mauricio has netted a brace in the last match against Jamdeshpur FC. However, the match ended with a 2-2 draw.

Steven Taylor

The defender from New Castle is another guy you need to have in your team. Reason? Having played a couple of matches, they have had 85.33 per cent passing accuracy. With three blocks and 11 clearances, Steven Taylor has been one of the most effective players on the pitch.

Jayesh Rane

Now we know that the midfielder has just played one game in the ISL so far, but Jayesh Rane is quite great at building up a play. His pass accuracy is 70.58%. Now that's a good number.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. ATK is placed on number two of the ISL 2020-21 points table whereas Odisha FC is on number six. It would be interesting to see how the match pans out for both the teams.

