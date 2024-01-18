Atletico Madrid will take on Real Madrid at Metropolitano Stadium in what is a standout fixture of the Copa Del Rey Round of 16. The Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table with 48 points from 19 games, one shy of league leaders Girona while having played a game less. They head into the fixture on the back of a brilliant win in the Supercopa de Espana final against arch-rivals Barcelona. Opponents Atletico Madrid are outside the top four at the moment and were recently defeated by their city rivals in the Supercopa de Espana semis. They will be eager to avenge that defeat this evening. Atletico Madrid versus Real Madrid starts at 2:00 am IST. Spanish Super Cup 2023-24: Vinicius Jr Scores Hat-Trick as Real Madrid Defeat Barcelona 4-1 in Supercopa de Espana Final.

Memphis Depay and Pablo Barrios will undergo late fitness to make it to the matchday squad for Atletico Madrid while Thomas Lemar and Vitolo are guaranteed absentees. Reinildo Mandava is away with the national team and will not be featuring in this game. Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata will make the forward line for the hosts with Koke venturing forward with each opportunity available from midfield. Saul Niguez and Rodrigo de Paul will likely sit back and orchestrate play from midfield.

Rodrygo Goes is likely to be rested for this game with Joselu getting an opportunity to partner Vinicius Jr in the attacking third. Jude Bellingham will be part of the four-man diamond midfield for the visitors which also features the likes of Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga. Antonio Rudiger has been brilliant this season and will likely play a key role in this game. Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior Hits 'Idol' Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic 'SIUUU' Celebration After Scoring Against Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 Final (Watch Video).

When is Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey 2023–24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Campo de Futbol Reina Sofia and it starts at 2:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey 2023–24 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans will not be able to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid telecast on their TV sets in India. For live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey 2023–24 Football Match?

FanCode holds the streaming rights of the Copa del Rey 2023-24 in India. Hence fans can watch the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2023-24 match live streaming online on the FanCode app and website. Real Madrid are in a bit of a fixture crunch with games coming thick and fast of late. Despite the troubles, expect the visitors to secure a win here.

