Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Atletico Madrid are slowly and steadily growing in their Spanish La Liga campaign with four wins in their last five games. They face Sevilla at home next wherein a victory will push them a tad closer to league leaders Real Madrid although it may be temporary. Diego Simeone’s men endured a poor start to the season but the veteran manager fine tuned a few gaps and the results are for all to see. Opponents Sevilla are 11th and are heading into this battle on the back of two successive defeats. They did win in the Copa Del Rey but they know they have a tough fight at their disposal here. Vinicius Jr Apologises For His Reaction After Xabi Alonso Substituted Him During Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico, Says 'Sometimes Passion Gets the Better of Me'

Julian Alvarez is one of league’s top strikers and his presence in the final third for Atletico Madrid certainly adds to their strength. Guiliano Simeone and Nico Gonzalez will be deployed out wide but they will also be tasked with falling back and covering the opposing runners. Alex Baena will occupy several spots in the final third and try and create chances for the team. Koke and Conor Gallagher will sit deep and shield the backline.

Batista Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Alexis Sanchez miss out for Sevilla due to injuries while Lucien Agoume is suspended. The visitors will opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Odysseas Vlachodimos leading their goal scoring efforts. Fabio Cardoso will start alongside Marcao in central defence with Djibril Sow and Nemanja Gudelj ahead of them in midfield. Juanlu Sanchez and Ruben Vargaas with their ability to beat defenders will be deployed out wide.

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Date November 1 Time 8:45 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Riyadh Air Metropolitan, Madrid Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Atletico Madrid will play host to Sevilla in La Liga 2025-26 on Saturday, November 1. The Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla match will be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, and it will start at 8:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Real Madrid Defender Dani Carvajal Out for Around Two Months With Knee Injury

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch La Liga 2025-26 live due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 99) or a tour pass (Rs 299). It should be an end-to-end contest with hosts Atletico Madrid securing a 2-1 victory at the end.

