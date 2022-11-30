Australia take on Denmark in a crunch tie in Group D of the FIFA World Cup 2022 with as things stand, the winning side of this tie will make it to the next round. Australia started the day second in the group after an important win over Tunisia. Opponents Denmark are yet to win a game in Qatar and followed their disappointing draw against Tunisia with a loss at the hands of France. In terms of quality, the Danish side are certainly superior but as has been the trend in the main event here, reputation has counted for nothing. Australia with their first win at the World Cup since 2010 are high on confidence and will go all out against the Danes. FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D Points Table Updated Live: France Qualify for Round 16, Consolidate Top Spot.

Nathaniel Atkinson, who missed the Tunisia game with an ankle problem, is a major doubt for today’s game as well for Australia. The team will bank on Harry Souttar and Kye Rowles to be steady in defense while Aaron Mooy will not venture forward and sit back to protect the back four. Craig Goodwin and Mathew Leckie have good pace and are ideal for Australia’s counter attacking game.

Christian Eriksen has been fairly ineffective for Denmark in Qatar so far and the Manchester United midfielder will need to step up as his team is in a spot of bother. He along with Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg will have to wrestle control of the game in midfield and try to bring in the attacking players Kasper Dolberg and Mikkel Damsgaard much more into the game. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

When is Australia vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Australia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium. The game will be held on November 30, 2022 (Wednesday) and is scheduled to begin at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Australia vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Australia vs Denmark (AUS vs DEN), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Australia vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Australia vs Denmark (AUS vs DEN), FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Live commentary of the match is available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. The two teams drew 1-1 in a group stage game at the 2018 World Cup as well and there is likelihood of a repeat of that this evening.

